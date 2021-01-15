MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough said on Friday that he thinks the modern Republican Party and its treatment of outgoing President Donald Trump line up with “what we read in the history books about Hitler.”

After discussing the continued threats of violence, even against Republicans themselves, in the wake of last week’s deadly U.S. Capitol riot, the “Morning Joe” host said, “This is the Republican Party of Donald Trump and of Lindsey Graham.”

Scarborough went on to mention the GOP lawmakers who voted against the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s win last week, aligning themselves — as the rioters did — with Trump’s baseless claim that he lost the election due to widespread voter fraud.

“It’s what we read in the History books about Hitler: He had his Brown Shirts. He had his enforcers. He had his thugs that would go around committing acts of violence. Mussolini did it. When he took over Italy, they would take over government buildings and they would commit acts of violence and they would intimidate people through violence,” he said.

Ultimately, Scarborough concluded that instead of a “big war chest,” the Republican party under Donald Trump uses the threat of violence to intimidate opponents.

Moreover, he said, “This is Donald Trump’s party and right now if you look at the polls, the majority of Republicans remain with this fascist president.”

Watch the segment above.