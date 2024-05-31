“Morning Joe” attacked the Republican response to Donald Trump’s criminal conviction, with NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss saying the GOP’s uniformly disgruntled response “makes me sick.”

The MSNBC morning show put the Republican response to the guilty verdict on display Thursday in a supercut which included politicians like Tim Scott, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, and Lara Trump calling the trial a “hoax” and a “sham.”

Following the clips, co-host Mika Brzezinski softly chuckled and said “Do they know it was a jury of 12 peers and that people can see what the evidence was in this case?”

Brzezinski then looked to NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss for any prediction as to how history will view this reaction to Thursday’s decision.

“What I just heard makes me sick because the essence of America is to believe in our system of government and our rule of law,” Beschloss replied.

After being found guilty on all 34 charges in his hush money fraud case on Thursday, Trump spoke to the media outside the courtroom, calling the trial “rigged” and “disgraceful,” attempting to cast doubt on the justice system and political motives at play.

“We didn’t do a thing wrong, I’m a very innocent man,” Trump said. “I’m fighting for our country, I’m fighting for our constitution.”

“Let’s have a little reality check,” Beschloss continued. “So he wants to be president again. Let’s say he gets elected and that he has to take an oath of office, preserve, protect, defend the Constitution. That’s the rule of law.”

Beschloss questioned how it would be possible for Trump to maintain the rule of law, “if you’ve said that, in your own case, it was a rigged system, bad jury, bad judge, disregard the outcome.”

“It used to be the Republicans were actually for law and order,” Beschloss added.