‘Morning Joe’ Gushes Over ‘Cathartic,’ ‘Important’ Inauguration

The “Morning Joe” hosts on Thursday openly gushed about Wednesday’s inauguration of President Joe Biden, calling it “cathartic” and “important.”

Willie Geist, co-host of the MSNBC morning show, contrasted the inaugural “display on that stage” with “what had happened there two weeks before,” referencing the chaos at the Capitol when insurrectionists spurred by outgoing president Donald Trump sought to overturn Biden’s win by upholding Trump’s false claim that it was the result of voter fraud.

“The normalcy of that day yesterday was so important. It showed, ‘Yes, democracy is still here. It’s standing.’ As Joe Biden said in his speech of Democracy and of America; this is its day,” he said.

Geist pointed to the peaceful transition of power as something “important” for Americans of all political backgrounds. Host Joe Scarborough ruminated on the ways the Republican Bush family welcomed the Democratic Obamas in 2009 and how much “grace” the Obamas then showed the Trump family in 2017 in spite of Trump’s baseless claims that former president Barack Obama was not born in the United States. Trump did not attend Wednesday’s event for Biden, becoming the first president in over 150 years to skip his successor’s inauguration.

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said the beauty of the inauguration was its promise of “a new beginning for those who are suffering” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the entire roundup above.