Mika Brzezinski Explains Joe Scarborough’s Break From ‘Morning Joe’ This Week: ‘I Told Him To’

Scarborough has been absent from the MSNBC show for a few days, which Brzezinski says creates a “void” and proves “nobody comes close” to what he does

| July 15, 2020 @ 6:25 AM Last Updated: July 15, 2020 @ 6:27 AM
Joe Scarborough Mika Brzezinski

Getty

“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski took to Twitter Wednesday to explain why her husband and co-host Joe Scarborough has been absent from their MSNBC morning show for the last several days.

“A word on my husband,” she wrote in a series of tweets.”Yes JOE is taking a week or to off – he may jump in-may not. The reason? I told him to. When he’s not by my side in the morning, I feel the void and realize his value all over again. For 13 years, Joe has been ANALYZING, ADVOCATING, PROGNOSTICATING like NO ONE can. Nobody comes close. This is rarely recognized btw-maybe because he makes it look so easy! This show has become a vital part of the political landscape. Joe created the platform, pitched to Phill Griffin – chose the players, and set up a GO-TO place for politics.”

Brzezinski praised the former GOP representative’s dedication to the show and his role.

“Joe’s job is like juggling precious china and fire sticks. He puts himself out there because he LOVES politics, he LOVES his country. Joe has a quick intellect and passion for American history. It all makes him remarkably effective at speaking the ultimate truth to power!!” she wrote.

In recent months, Scarborough used his platform to hammer the Republican party for its coronavirus response. Earlier in July, he opined that given President Donald Trump’s months-long insistence the coronavirus is going to disappear entirely, future historians won’t ever wonder why his polling was bad ahead of the November election.

He and Brzezinski were married in 2018.

