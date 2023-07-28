Following a scary moment for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in front of press this week, his team and the GOP at large swear there are no succession plans being made. But the “Morning Joe” crew certainly isn’t buying that.

During a press conference on Wednesday, McConnell suddenly stopped speaking mid-sentence, appearing to freeze altogether. After 19 seconds of complete silence, his team calmly escorted him away. McConnell returned later, claiming he was “fine” and since then, his party has stood by him.

No Republicans have called for his resignation and, according to MSNBC, no plans for his successor are being made. But like we said, the “Morning Joe” team doesn’t believe that for a second.

“I think you and I both know that there are succession plans being discussed,” Jonathan Lemire said to MSNBC political analyst Michael Steele.

“Oh there are succession plans,” Steele agreed with a laugh. “Oh absolutely!”

That said, Steele isn’t totally sure who the clear successor is, saying it’d probably become a “tense” battle.

“I think there would be a battle for the leadership, particularly if the Senate becomes more in play in the 2024 cycle where it looks like Republicans can take the majority again,” he said. “And I think that would be one way in which McConnell could very easily transition out.”

