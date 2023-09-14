‘Morning Joe’ Not Surprised by Mitt Romney Retirement: The Question Is ‘How in the Hell Did He Stay’ So Long? (Video)

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough applauds Romney for “rightly” calling out fellow Republicans

Mitt Romney announced that he will not be running for re-election, and “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough isn’t at all surprised. In fact, on Thursday, the MSNBC host wondered “how in the hell did he stay there” for so long?

In discussing the matter, Scarborough called out some specific comments Romney has “rightfully” made about his fellow Republicans in recent months, including that “a very large portion of my party really doesn’t believe in the Constitution.”

“And it’s confirmed when Donald Trump says he wants to terminate the Constitution, and six of eight Republicans say, ‘Yeah, we’re on that guy’s side,’” Scarborough said.

The “Morning Joe” host also cited reporting in which Romney slammed Republicans including Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz and Mike Pence. Of Pence, Romney said that “few people were more willing to ascribe God’s will, to things that were ungodly,” which blew away both Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

Scarborough then called out Mitch McConnell himself, for having “ignored” Romney’s warnings about January 6. In all, Scarborough angrily went off for nearly six minutes uninterrupted.

“People ask why is Mitt Romney retiring from the Senate? I ask, how in the hell did he stay there in that Republican Party for so long?” Scarborough finished.

You can watch Scarborough’s comments in the video above.

