‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Trump for Saying He Had ‘A Lot of Things Going On’ Before Pandemic (Video)

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Wednesday dismissed President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night statement that he had “a lot going on” before the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump claimed ahead of a Tuesday interview with ABC News’ David Muir that he inherited the equivalent of bare cupboards lacking emergency supplies when he took over the presidency. Pressed by Muir on what he did about that, Trump said, “I’ll be honest. I have a lot of things going on. We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia, and that turned out to be a total hoax. Then, they did Ukraine, Ukraine, and that was a total hoax. Then, they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason…” (The “they,” of course, being Democrats.)

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski rolled that clip, then summed it up: “President Trump’s reason for not refilling what he claims was an inherited empty national stockpile for emergencies: He has a lot of things going on.”

Host Joe Scarborough interjected, “He was president, by the way, for three and a half years.”

Brzezinski noted that Politifact called his blame of the Obama administration “mostly false.” Still, Wednesday, Trump tweeted again that his administration was “left very little,” but said, “Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare. We are helping other countries which are desperate for them.” Hospitals nationwide have been overwhelmed by coronavirus cases and the lack of ventilators.

His statement about having a lot going on took place amid a tour of a factory that makes protective masks. Trump did not wear one.

“Where’s his mask?” Scarborough demanded.