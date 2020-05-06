‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Trump for Saying He Had ‘A Lot of Things Going On’ Before Pandemic (Video)

Host Joe Scarborough reminds viewers that Trump was in office for over three years before coronavirus hit — ample time to strengthen emergency stockpiles

| May 6, 2020 @ 8:38 AM

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” co-hosts Wednesday dismissed President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night statement that he had “a lot going on” before the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump claimed ahead of a Tuesday interview with ABC News’ David Muir that he inherited the equivalent of bare cupboards lacking emergency supplies when he took over the presidency. Pressed by Muir on what he did about that, Trump said, “I’ll be honest. I have a lot of things going on. We had a lot of people that refused to allow the country to be successful. They wasted a lot of time on Russia, Russia, Russia, and that turned out to be a total hoax. Then, they did Ukraine, Ukraine, and that was a total hoax. Then, they impeached the president of the United States for absolutely no reason…” (The “they,” of course, being Democrats.)

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski rolled that clip, then summed it up: “President Trump’s reason for not refilling what he claims was an inherited empty national stockpile for emergencies: He has a lot of things going on.”

Also Read: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough: 'The President Has Abandoned Us' (Video)

Host Joe Scarborough interjected, “He was president, by the way, for three and a half years.”

Brzezinski noted that Politifact called his blame of the Obama administration “mostly false.” Still, Wednesday, Trump tweeted again that his administration was “left very little,” but said, “Ventilators, which were few & in bad shape, are now being produced in the thousands, and we have many to spare. We are helping other countries which are desperate for them.” Hospitals nationwide have been overwhelmed by coronavirus cases and the lack of ventilators.

His statement about having a lot going on took place amid a tour of a factory that makes protective masks. Trump did not wear one.

“Where’s his mask?” Scarborough demanded.

All the Hollywood Films Arriving on Demand Early Because of the Coronavirus

  • Films Arriving on VOD Early Disney/Warner Bros./Universal
  • Trolls World Tour coronavirus Universal Pictures
  • dc comics movies ranked joker birds of prey Warner Bros.
  • The Hunt Universal Pictures
  • Elisabeth Moss The Invisible Man Universal Pictures
  • Emma Focus Features
  • Bloodshot Sony Pictures
  • i still believe kj apa Lionsgate
  • The Way Back Warner Bros.
  • Onward Disney/Pixar
  • Sonic movie box office Paramount Pictures
  • The Call of the Wild Harrison Ford 20th Century
  • Downhill Fox Searchlight
  • Never Rarely Sometimes Always Focus Features
  • Shailene Woodley Endings Beginnings Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • To the Stars Malin Akerman Samuel Goldwyn Films
  • Impractical Jokers: The Movie truTV
  • Artemis Fowl Ferdia Shaw Disney
  • The Infiltrators Oscilloscope
  • Working Man Brainstorm Media
  • Steph Curry Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images
  • Scoob Trailer Warner Bros.
  • King of Staten Island Pete Davidson Universal Pictures
  • THE HIGH NOTE Tracee Ellis Ross Focus Features
1 of 24

“The High Note” joins a list of big films heading to digital home entertainment platforms early

Since most U.S. movie theaters have shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic, studios are rushing out VOD home releases of movies that were only just in theaters.

View In Gallery

KEEP READING..

The news
you need now,
more than ever.

Create a FREE Account

Already a member? Login

LIMITED TIME - Sign up for WrapPRO for 70% off

Try PRO today
FOR FREE