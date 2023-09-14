Nancy Pelosi Calls ‘Hogwash’ on McCarthy’s Claim She Set Precedent for Biden Impeachment Inquiry (Video)

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ordered an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden this week without a vote on the House floor to do so, and without any evidence of a crime being committed by Biden. McCarthy justified the move by saying former speaker Nancy Pelosi “changed the precedent” of impeachment inquiries, but Pelosi herself is calling “hogwash” on that idea.

Appearing on Thursday’s episode of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Pelosi showed some frustration when host Willie Geist asked for her thoughts on McCarthy using her to validate his maneuver.

“That’s hogwash. I mean, it’s ridiculous,” she said. “And I don’t know why the press keeps repeating it.”

With Trump, Pelosi said she instructed her committee chairs “to develop the facts,” because the facts have to be the basis of impeachment, and that’s what they did. Republicans, Pelosi argued, have been investigating around Biden for months and “come up with nothing.”

“Now, they’re trying to say, ‘Well we’re not going to have a vote because Nancy didn’t have a vote the first day.’ No, we had a vote, we were in preparation for a vote,” she shot back. “But again, this is a big deal, an impeachment. You have to do it with care and not on impulse.”

She maintained that McCarthy shouldn’t be invoking her process in executing his.

“Don’t blame it on me,” she said bluntly. “Take responsibility for what you are doing there and don’t misrepresent the care that we took, the respect that we had for the institution, to go forward in a way that really addressed the high crimes and misdemeanors of Donald Trump.”

You can watch Pelosi’s full comments in the video above.