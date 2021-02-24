The hosts of “Morning Joe” agreed Wednesday that the GOP outrage over President Biden’s Office of Management and Budget nominee Neera Tanden is “hypocritical” given former President Trump’s long history of mean tweets. However, host Joe Scarborough believes Tanden’s past social media statements criticizing Republicans will probably prevent her from getting the role.

In regards to Tanden’s previous tweets — which targeted Republicans and for which she has apologized for — will offend people in the small community of politicians at the Capitol. In fact, he said, “If you’re running OMB, it’s kind of important that you have a good working relationship with the Hill. You can tweet harsh tweets about people or you can get nominated; I don’t think you can do both and maybe that’s hypocritical on the Republicans’ part … but it’s the way politics is.”

Guest Claire McCaskill, a former senator turned political analyst for the network, wasn’t sold.

“Do you really think they’d have the nerve to not vote for this nominee because of mean tweets? McCaskill asked.

“Yes,” co-host Willie Geist replied flatly.

“Really?” McCaskill replied. “We watched over four years what mean tweets have done to our country.”

“If somebody else you were close to in the United States Senate was called ‘the worst’ and should be haunted for the rest of their lives, would you vote for that person? C’mon, you know how it works, right?” Scarborough interjected.

“Things are really different now given what the President of the United States did with his Twitter account,” McCaskill said, referencing Trump. “You cannot ignore how incredibly hypocritical for the Republican party to get all up in arms over mean tweets.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski noted, “It’s hard to ignore. It’s very hard to ignore … The hypocrisy is appalling.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.