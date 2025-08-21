‘Morning Joe,’ Obama Applaud Democrats’ Counter to Texas Redistricting: ‘Let’s Dance’ | Video

While MSNBC “Morning Joe” hosts agreed that redistricting efforts nationwide were “bad for government,” several agreed that after Texas’ approved gerrymandered maps, the “arms race is on.”

Former President Barack Obama supported Gov. Gavin Newsom and California’s attempt to counter redistricting efforts in Texas Wednesday.

“Democrats must respond effectively to Republican gerrymandering efforts even if it means breaking with norms,” he said.

The former president has been critical of Texas Republicans for redrawing the state’s districts to secure another five potential seats in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections. But now that the maps have been approved, he noted that Newsom’s counter seems “responsible.”

Wednesday night Newsom wrote in a post to X: “It’s on, Texas.”

“This is bad for government,” NBC News’ Claire McCaskill said on “Morning Joe.” But she noted that it has become necessary to keep the balance in Washington.

“You want to do it, let’s dance. Let’s go. Let’s redraw every single state we can as Democrats to create more Democratic seats,” she added. “That’s the only thing we can do right now because, if we don’t, this country’s representatives in Washington will not reflect the country.”

MSNBC correspondent Jonathan Lemire added that the new gerrymandered maps have opened a can of worms. California will not be the only state to follow suit, likely New York and maybe even Florida.

“Now that they’re doing it, Democrats are saying the arms race is on,” Lemire said. “This Republican party is short term thinking. They’re serving this president, this White House, even if the consequences down the road are bad for the party and democracy.”

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough lamented the entire gerrymandering process, blaming it for the reason issues are so polarized in Congress.

“I wish we could have a Constitutional amendment that would actually end gerrymandering in the United States,” he said.

Ahead of the midterm elections in 2026, McCaskill said that Republicans think they are flying under the radar with their attempts to maintain control of Congress. She asserted that these actions will likely have an impact on turnout especially for frustrated Democratic voters.

Watch the full exchange here: