‘Morning Joe’ Praises Chris Christie Standing Up for Nikki Haley: ‘Meant a Lot to Me’ | Video 

“Women can point out sexism … but when men do it as well, it’s even better,” co-host Mika Brzezinski says

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” praised Chris Christie for standing up for Nikki Haley and against sexist remarks being hurled across the debate stage on Wednesday night. 

During the fourth Republican primary debate hosted by NewsNation, the former New Jersey Governor defended the sole woman on the stage, saying Vivek Ramaswamy “insulted Nikki Haley’s basic intelligence. Not her positions, her basic intelligence.” 

“If you want to disagree on issues, that’s fine. And Nikki and I disagree on some issues … What we don’t disagree on is this is a smart, accomplished woman and you should stop insulting her,” Christie continued. 

Read Next
'Blowhard,' 'Fascist,' 'Smart Ass': Trump's Runners Up Trade Insults and Accusations at 4th GOP Primary Debate

On Thursday, as “Morning Joe” was discussing the impact of the debate, they appreciated Christie’s effort to defend his competition from sexist commentary. 

“I was actually kind of moved by Chris Christie and I’ve been the biggest Chris Christie critic,” said Molly Jong-Fast. “But I was actually kind of moved by him stopping the tape and being lovely.”

“Mika, didn’t you relate to that?” Jong-Fast questioned. 

“I did and I’ll tell you why,” replied co-host Mika Brzezinski. “Women can point out sexism … But when men do it as well, it’s even better.”

Brzezinski added that she appreciated Christie’s “generous” sentiment in that moment onstage. “He didn’t have to do it, he could have left her standing alone to all of this but he pointed it out and put a full stop to it.”

“Yes, she can do it for herself. She’s already proven that,” continued Brzezinski. “She’s taken down that Ramaswamy guy many times to massive applause in these debates.”

“We have to have a voice but we also have to have an open mind to men who step up for us, because that’s part of it,” the co-host said. 

“It meant a lot to me when he did that,” Brzezinski said. 

Read Next
Jimmy Fallon Mocks GOP Debates Moving to The CW: Next One Will Be 'on the Little Screen of a Gas Pump' | Video

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.