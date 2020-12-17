Joe Scarborough did not hold back Thursday on President Donald Trump’s “stupid” comments on COVID-19, which he called a “firehose of falsehoods” that he likened to “Nazi-like propaganda.”

“After all the times he said it was going away, all the times he said it was getting better, all the times he said we were rounding a corner, we have rounded a corner — for the worst,” the MSNBC host said as an on-air graphic showed over 308,000 Americans have now died from COVID-19.

The longtime “Morning Joe” host expressed outrage that Republican lawmakers aren’t as “freaked out” by coronavirus deaths as they were in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed around 3,000 Americans because, he said, “now, we have a 9/11 every day,” in terms of the amount of lives lost.

“We have a president,” he continued, “who still simply tweets conspiracy theories.”

Trump’s ardent followers, the former GOP representative said, have had their hearts hardened by lies and their minds numbed “by the steady stream, the firehose of falsehoods, the Russian-style propaganda, the Nazi-style propaganda — where it’s not just a big lie; it’s a barrage of smaller lies that so numb followers from the truth.”

Scarborough emphasized Trump’s awareness of the deadly seriousness of the pandemic — which was captured in his taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward in the early months of 2020.

“You know what the tell is?” Scarborough said. “He told Bob Woodward on tape he knew how serious this disease was and then everything he said after that, really, was a lie, completely contradicted by — here we go, are you guys ready, those of you that are still in this personality cult — it’s all on tape.”

Watch Scarborough go off on Trump above, via MSNBC.