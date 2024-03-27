MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” mocked Donald Trump’s typo-ridden Truth Social post from Tuesday, saying that if Biden had done something similar the media “would be going crazy” over it.

Cohost Mika Brzezinski kicked off the segment by noting that Trump and Joe Biden “went after one another over whether or not Trump would repeal Obamacare should he be reelected.”

Trump posted on Truth Social that he’s “not running to terminate the ACA, AS CROOKED JOE BUDEN DISINFORMATES AND MISINFORMATES ALL THE TIME, I’m running to CLOSE THE BORDER, STOP INFLATION, MAKE OUR ECONOMY GREAT, STRENGTHEN OUR MILITARY, AND MAKE THE ACA, or OBAMACARE, AS IT IS KNOWN, MUCH BETTER, STRONGER, AND FAR LESS EXPENSIVE.”

While sharing Trump’s post on-air, Brzezinski paused from reading it to say, “if Joe Biden put out something like this, our friends at Fox News and all the other networks would be going crazy saying he’s senile, he can’t even spell.”

“Morning Joe” then showed Biden’s response which read, “A feeble and confused Trump posts a typo-ridden all-caps rant misspelling’ Biden,’ ‘disinforms,’ ‘misinforms,’ and other basic words.”

“Here we are on the 14th anniversary of Obamacare and it’s more popular than ever, and, no, Republicans never came up with a replacement for it. And Donald Trump didn’t come up with a replacement when he was president,” Katty Kay said in response to the feud.

“How do they handle Trump online and do they go for making fun of him, taking on Trump in his own game the same way Marco Rubio tried and dismally failed to do?” Kay continued. “Do they keep taking the high ground and pointing out the policy issues, like he’s never going to replace Obamacare?”

John Heilemann chimed in quipping, “Allow me, Katty, to informate you.”

“I think feeble and confused says it all in the tone of that Biden response,” Heilemann continued. “They are trying to run straight at Trump with the kinds of insults that Trump throws at Biden, and I think that’s the right sort of spirit.”

Heilemann added that “the gloves are off,” and that the Biden campaign has been doing a solid job. They have “amped up their game since the Republican primary started and in particular after the State of the Union.”