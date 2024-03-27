Jimmy Fallon is just as interested in Donald Trump’s $60 Easter Bibles as everyone else. The late night host joked about the surprising business venture on Tuesday night’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“All Americans need a Bible in their home, and I have many,” Trump said as part of the commercial Fallon played for his “Tonight Show” audience. “It’s my favorite book.”

Fallon then launched into his Trump impression, saying, “It’s my favorite book right after ‘Captain Underpants’ and The Cheesecake Factory menu.”

The late night host then noted that he likes how the tan of the Bible’s cover is “the exact color of his skin.” “Corinthian leather,” Fallon quipped.

The former president started advertising via his Truth Social platform that he was selling Bibles on Tuesday. The product is officially called the God Bless The USA Bible and marks a partnership with musician Lee Greenwood, whose music Trump has been using in his rallies. This move comes has Trump is in need of money to both pay his legal fees and finance his presidential campaign.

As per usual, Fallon’s Trump mockery didn’t end there. The NBC host also took aim at the latest courtroom sketch that’s emerged of the former president. This particular sketch was made during Trump’s hush money trial. Fallon joked that it “might go down as the worst courtroom sketch of all time.”

Fallon mocked Trump’s other courtroom sketches, likening one of them to “Dr. Evil’s hairless cat wearing a Trump wig” and another to “the Mucinex Man’s mother-in-law.”

On Monday, a Manhattan judge ruled that the trial date for Trump’s hush money case will begin on April 15, marking the first of his four criminal trials. This case revolves around the claim that Trump paid $130,000 to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public about a sexual encounter she had with him. Federal prosecutors also claim that Trump’s company “grossed up” lawyer Michael Cohen’s reimbursement for the Daniels payment due to tax purposes. Cohen has already pled guilty to five counts of willful tax evasion, one count of making false statements to a bank, one count of causing an unlawful campaign contribution and one count of making an excessive campaign contribution.