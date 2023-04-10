After a federal judge in Texas suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, the drug used in medication abortions, access to the most commonly used method of abortion in the country is now in limbo on a federal level. And if the ruling stands, Joe Scarborough thinks it will “expedite the collapse” of the GOP.

Scarborough made his comments on Monday morning, after U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a man appointed by the twice-impeached-and-now-indicted former president, ordered a hold on federal approval of mifepristone on Friday. The ruling was shocking, considering the FDA has approved the drug for decades.

Unless a higher court steps in — it is indeed possible that the Supreme Court may have to weigh in, considering an Obama-era judge issued a ruling basically saying the exact opposite of Kacsmaryk over the weekend as well — the ruling will go into effect on April 14. But for Scarborough, the fallout has already been staggering, particularly among those who are already anti-abortion.

“Man, the last two, three, four weeks, what a massive change. I’m hearing it from family, from friends, from everybody, a sheer exhaustion with Trump,” Scarborough said. “But I think what shocks me even more is, this abortion issue — people have called themselves pro-life their entire lives, are now saying ‘Yeah, pro-life but…'”

He continued, “Especially the women. ‘Pro-life, but I don’t want the government telling me what to do with my body.’ It’s not always that simple. It’s not always black and white. And you can just see — for the first time in six years — not small cracks, massive cracks in this coalition that just, my God! I think this decision this weekend is just going to expedite the collapse.”

You can watch the full segment from “Morning Joe” in the video above.