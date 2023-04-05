MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough thinks former president Donald Trump blew his chance at re-election with his behavior following his arrest and arraignment Tuesday.

“If Donald Trump was sane, if he were rational, he would have said, ‘I’m gonna go to bed with the win,’ but as we all know, Donald Trump can’t keep his mouth shut,” the “Morning Joe” host said. “He goes out. I will just say he messes the bed in a stupendous way last night. He could have used that speech to say ‘Yeah, you know what, they treated me bad. This that the other, just like what happens to you when they treat you bad for doing A B, C, the system’s rigged again.’”

“Instead, it was all these personal grievances. He went all over the plac, scattershot, and by the end of the speech, Ron DeSantis had to be feeling great,” Scarborough continued. “Going ‘Well, he’s always going to be him’. Because by the end, you’re like ‘Yea that guy will never be president. Again. He took this advantage that a lot of people thought he had and completely blew it with that crazy display last night at Mar a Lago.”

Trump was arrested for his arraignment yesterday following Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment of the 43rd U.S. president last week.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski preceded Scarborough’s commentary with a summary of the former president’s remarks throughout the process of his indictment, appearance for the arraignment night and his departure.

“Since news broke that Trump would be indicted, Trump has repeatedly posted on his social media site about the case, calling Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg a ‘degenerate psychopath,’ asking his followers to protest and warning of potential death and destruction resulting from the charges against him,” she said.

Brzezinski also emphasized that the judge had warned Trump not to say anything that could incite violence or civil unrest after he had done so on social media in reaction to the news of his indictment, but the president did not heed that advice.

“Just hours after the presiding judge advised Trump to refrain from that rhetoric that could inflame or incite civil unrest, the former president went on an extended tirade while addressing his supporters at Mar-a-Lago,” Brzezinski said. “Trump attacked the judge calling him a ‘Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife.’ He called District Attorney Alvin Bragg a criminal who should be prosecuted or at the very least resign. Trump also went after special counsel Jack Smith calling him a ‘lunatic’ and a ‘bomb thrower who is threatening people every single day through his representatives’ and they’re threatening jail terms. And the former president called New York Attorney General Letitia James a ‘racist in reverse.’”