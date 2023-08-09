The Morning Joe co-hosts torched Fox News’ interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, including a banner that categorized the Ukraine War effort as a “racket.”

Tuberville joined Fox News for an interview with Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, in which they discussed his distaste for sending government funding to Ukraine. “At the end of the day it is a junior high team playing a college team,” Tuberville said of the Ukraine war. “They can’t win.”

The Senator claimed that “we can throw all the money we want,” but unless we send troops, Ukraine has “no chance.”

Morning Joe hosts had much to say about the exchange, with Joe Scarborough first highlighting the Fox headline on-screen during the interview which read, “Americans grow tired of the Ukraine war racket.”

“As if fighting for freedom for your own country,” is a nuisance to the international community, Scarborough continued. “As if the United States of America and NATO, fighting to keep Central and Eastern Europe free from Russian or Soviet aggression in the past is a racket?”

“No, that’s not a racket,” Scarborough said exasperatedly. “ it’s very American. It’s very Republican. It’s very conservative.”

“Today it’s Russia invading Ukraine, tomorrow it’s China invading Taiwan, and Iran giving them a green light,” said the MSNBC host. “Seriously, like what planet are these people on, because they sure as hell aren’t what they claimed to be in the past.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski, joined in to note that Tuberville was “bragging” on Fox News about voting against funding for the war effort.

“He thinks it’s cool,” she quipped.

“It’s a twofer for Tommy because not only is he hurting our military readiness, he’s also making women think twice about joining the military,” continued Brzezinski. “Good on ya.”