“Morning Joe” wasn’t shocked that President Donald Trump had nothing but mean things to say about the retirement of his longtime political opposer Nancy Pelosi, adding that it’s just another moment where the president would rather be petty than polite.

“As far as President Trump goes, we know his personal animosity towards Pelosi,” “Morning Joe” co-host Jonathan Lemire said on Friday, noting that the president’s decision to call Pelosi an “evil woman” was rooted in their longstanding beef.

“Pelosi was really the sort of top Democrat who stood up to him, who defied him in his first term, and it’s yet another moment when given the choice between taking the high road or the low road, President Donald Trump always goes low,” Lemire said.

At the top of his comments, Lemire also called out Speaker Mike Johnson, who implied that Pelosi’s exit from Washington could be because she doesn’t agree with the elections of several Democratic leaders this past Tuesday, whom Johnson labeled as “radicals.”

Watch the discussion below:

“First, Speaker Johnson, who just seems to be living in a different reality with what happened Tuesday with these elections,” Lemire said. “Sure, Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won in New York City, but very moderate Democrats won in New Jersey and Virginia. The party also did very well in swing states like Pennsylvania, as well as deep red states like Mississippi. So that’s that.”

After nearly 40 years in Washington, Pelosi — the first and only woman speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives — announced that she would not seek reelection on Thursday.