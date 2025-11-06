Marjorie Taylor Greene praised Nancy Pelosi for her service after the longtime politician announced her retirement on Thursday — but added that the 85-year-old should have stepped down sooner.

“I will praise Nancy Pelosi. She had an incredible career for her party,” Greene said during a Thursday appearance on CNN.

“I served under her speakership in my first term in Congress and I’m very impressed at her ability to get things done,” Greene added. “I wish we could get things done for our party like Nancy Pelosi was able to deliver for her party.”

She closed out her remarks by wishing Pelosi well in the next stage of her life, but noted that she believes in term limits for politicians.

“I wish her well on her retirement, but I would like to see people exit Washington a lot sooner, rather than wait until they’re 80,” Greene said.

After nearly 40 years in Washington, Pelosi — the first and only woman speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives — announced that she would be retiring and not seek reelection on Thursday.

“I have truly loved serving as your voice in Congress, and I have always honored the song of St. Francis, ‘Lord make an instrument of thy peace,’ the anthem of our city,” Pelosi said in a video that was uploaded to her X account. “That is why I want you, my fellow San Franciscans, to be the first to know: I will not be seeking reelection to Congress.”

She continued: “With a grateful heart, I look forward to my final year of service as your proud representative. As we go forward, my message to the city I love is this: San Francisco, know your power. We have made history. We have made progress. We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our Democracy and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.”

