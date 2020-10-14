Go Pro Today

‘Morning Joe': Trump Campaigns ‘As If This Whole Pandemic Is Not Taking Place’ (Video)

The MSNBC morning show hosts were not impressed by Tuesday night’s big rally

| October 14, 2020 @ 6:01 AM

The “Morning Joe” hosts on MSNBC were clearly not impressed Wednesday morning while discussing President Donald Trump’s Tuesday night rally in Pennsylvania, his second this week since returning to the campaign trail after his COVID-19 hospitalization.

“The president holds another packed campaign rally despite the fact that we could be in the midst of a second wave of COVID,” co-host Mika Brzezinski said. “We are in the midst of a global pandemic.”

“Yep,” Willie Geist agreed. “Another night, another big, crowded, maskless rally as if this whole pandemic is not taking place.”

Geist went on to point out that states in the Midwest like Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota have been setting records with their new COVID-19 cases and that the spread of the virus is continuing to ramp up there.

The show rolled footage of the president at the rally in Jonestown, Pennsylvania, to make the point. There were few masks to be seen, in spite of the fact Trump himself tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month and has not released documentation about whether he still carries the virus and is contagious.

For his part, even Trump agreed with one aspect of the “Morning Joe” crew’s assessment: He heralded its size.

“Great night in Pennsylvania. Big and Enthusiastic Crowd. Will be back soon. VOTE!!!,” Trump tweeted late Tuesday night.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

