MSNBC’s Scarborough: Trump ‘Does Not Look Like a Man Who Wants to Be Re-Elected’ (Video)

“The situation just keeps getting worse,” bemoans “Morning Joe” host

| June 24, 2020 @ 6:24 AM

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough reflected Wednesday on President Donald Trump’s contradictions of his own staff this week, musing that the president “does not look like a man who wants to be re-elected.”

Trump said Tuesday that he does “not kid” regarding comments he made over the weekend about slowing down coronavirus testing as to not raise the number of know cases.  Earlier in the week, members of his administration spun Trump’s comments as “tongue in cheek” and made “in jest.”

“Time and time again, this guy — ever day — acts like he doesn’t want to get re-elected. He undercuts his aides who are trying to cover up for previous mistakes that he’s making and the situation just keeps getting worse. You have to ask yourself, ‘Why is a guy who is now 10 points, 12 points, 14 points — why doesn’t he adjust?'” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe,” referring to the latest New York Times polling that shows Trump 14 points behind presumed Democratic nominee Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup.

Also Read: Trump Contradicts White House Defense He Was Joking About Rolling Back Coronavirus Tests: 'I Don't Kid' (Video)

Scarborough, a former GOP congressional representative, noted that he doesn’t believe Trump is capable of adjusting, but the then-candidate did at least know “when to keep quiet” during the 2016 election.

According to Scarborough, Trump’s declaration that he doesn’t kid is equivalent to saying, “Assume the worst of me at all times. I wasn’t joking.”

Watch the “Morning Joe” clip above via MSNBC.

