Joe Scarborough on Monday declared President Donald Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud “un-American” and “unpatriotic” in a blistering assessment of the past few weeks.

During MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” he said, “The chaos is everywhere. It’s pure idiocy but it’s far more dangerous than it may ever appear on the surface. Let’s just bottom-line this before we start the show: Donald Trump and the Republican party, they’re actively working to steal electoral votes.”

The former GOP congressman-turned-cable host was referring to numerous tweets from Trump over the weekend that revealed the president’s hope that states that went to President-elect Joe Biden will still “flip” to him after various legal battles.

“I don’t have to tell you: This is deeply un-American and it’s an un-American, unpatriotic attack that’s being performed right now by a handful of vile, political operatives who are trying desperately every day to carry out a coup — look up the definition — a coup that would overthrow the presidency of a democratically-elected leader who received over 300 electoral votes and got the support of 80 million Americans,” said Scarborough.

He concluded, “That means they’re trying to overthrow a president-elect who received more votes than any candidate in the history of this constitutional republic. Think of that.”

Watch Scarborough’s summation above, via MSNBC.