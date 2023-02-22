‘Morning Joe’ Cracks Up at Trump Grand Jury Foreperson’s Exhaustive Media Tour: ‘This Is Just Comic Relief’ (Video)

The “Morning Joe” team was left stunned on Wednesday after airing a portion of an interview between NBC’s Blayne Alexander and Emily Kohrs, a foreperson of the Atlanta-based grand jury that investigated former president Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

The in-studio panel, including Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, didn’t seem to know how to react, appearing shocked, breaking into laughter and punting the commentary responsibilities from one to the next.

During the interview, Kohrs revealed that indictments have been recommended for over a dozen people and that it “might” include Trump. Additionally, “Morning Joe” co-host Willie Geist noted that Kohrs went on a “media tour” with a number of print outlets, including the Atlanta Journal Constitution.

Attorney George Conway said Kohrs’ remarks “will give the defendants something to shoot at and something to complain about” but, at the end of the day, is “just comic relief.”

“The evidence is the evidence. This isn’t even the grand jury that’s going to pass on the indictments, this was a grand jury designed to prepare a report, it did prepare a report. And what she told us, a few interesting tidbits and hints there, wasn’t all that much in the grand scheme of things,” Conway explained. “We could have surmised there were a number of people being indicted and she said there were no major plot twists … When a grand jury’s secrecy gets violated, it usually doesn’t affect the trial because the trial at the end of the day is whether or not you prove guilt within a reasonable doubt before a petit jury not the grand jury.”

Conway added that most of the evidence was already known about following the release of the Raffensperger tape and the Jan. 6 hearings.

“So there’s going to be no argument that the petit jury, the ultimate decider of fact, is prejudiced in any way. Its just not going to help the defendants in any way.”

Fulton County district attorney Fani Willis has said the release of the grand jury’s report will be “imminent.”

“I think she has to do it in the next couple of months,” he said. “It’s clear that she has amassed the evidence that she needs and there’s no reason to wait.”

