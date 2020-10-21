“Morning Joe” on Wednesday compared President Donald Tump’s various fundraising efforts to the bumbling antics of Jar Jar Binks and the Ewok army in “Star Wars.”

“The campaign that Brad Parscale once described as the Death Star has now been exposed to be nothing like anything but maybe an Ewok army or Jar Jar Binks,” Palm Beach County state attorney Dave Aronberg said on the MSNBC morning show. “And if you’re not a ‘Star Wars’ fan, Mika, trust me: That’s not a compliment.”

He was right: That is not a compliment, usually.

Trump Campaign as 'Death Star'? Brad Parscale Schooled by 'Star Wars' Fans for Odd Comparison

It’s no secret most “Star Wars” fans are not particularly fond of Binks, but it turns out that among MSNBC viewers, even a widely disliked character is more popular than the president. Fans leapt to Binks’ defense on Twitter.

“Jar Jar Binks was a great statesman of the Old Republic and a patriot who valiantly served the planet of Naboo. His inspiring story of bravery and perseverance in the face of speciesism has been ignored, his work unfairly maligned,” wrote one viewer.

Another tweeted that “with all due respect, Jar Jar Binks was a good-hearted, well meaning, character. Trump is not.”

“Wait. What’s wrong with jar jar binks? That wasn’t cool,” said another, adding a cry-laughing emoji.

Watch above.

With 40 years of movies, TV shows, comics, video games, novels and reference books, you'd be hard-pressed to ever run out of stories to read about the "Star Wars" universe, past and present. It's a big universe out there, ... 15. The Rise of Admiral Daala in the "Jedi Academy Trilogy" After "Return of the Jedi" in the version of the "Star Wars" continuity before Disney bought Lucasfilm, the Empire fractured into a bunch of splinter governments ... 14. The Black Fleet Crisis This is not referring to the "Black Fleet Crisis Trilogy" as a whole, since two of the three main narrative arcs in those books are unrelated to the event in "Star Wars" lore known as the Black F... 13. Darth Vader's Secret Apprentice The "Star Wars" universe is full of stories about good apprentices going bad and wreaking havoc on the good guys, but we've very rarely gotten the inverse. That made "The Force Unleashed... 12. "X-Wing Alliance" You're Ace, and you work for your family shipping company. You fly a freighter doing pretty boring things, until your dad's sympathies for the Rebel Alliance come back to bite the whole family in the ... 11. Admiral Thrawn Not specifically thinking of Timothy Zahn's Thrawn trilogy here, but the story of Thrawn's life as a whole and his lasting legacy in the Expanded Universe. This guy was such a genius that even a decade a... 10. The Battle of Borleaias Late in the "New Jedi Order," famed Rebel hero Wedge Antilles is charged with holding the planet Borleias from the Yuuzhan Vong, and it's one hell of a thing. Massively outgunned, Wedge pulls a ... 9. Wedge and Friends Go to Adumar As the war against the Empire winds down, Rebel hero Wedge Antilles and pals Tycho, Hobbie and Janso, are sent as diplomats to a newly discovered planet full of people who pretty don't giv... 8. Wraith Squadron The story of the Wraiths, told over three books, is unique among "Star Wars" stories in a lot of ways. It follows famed Rebel pilot Wedge Antilles as he assembles a hybrid starfighter/footsoldier squadro... 7. The Tale of the Imperial Agent in "The Old Republic" Many of the most interesting "Star Wars" stories are those that focus on characters who can't use the Force, and this is one of those. You play as a spy for the Sith ... 6. The Rise and Fall and Rise of Revan Thousands of years before the movies, Revan was a Jedi who led the Republic military against invading Mandalorians -- only to turn to the dark side and wage his own war on the Republi... 5. The Jabba's Palace Heist in "Return of the Jedi" It's become clear in the last few years that a lot of folks never really got what Luke, Leia, Lando and Chewie were doing during the first portion of "Return of the Jedi"... 4. The Dark Wars This story was told in the video game "Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords" -- a former Jedi who was exiled from the Order returns to known space only to find the Jedi gone from civilization and ... 3. "Traitor" In the '90s the "Star Wars" Expanded Universe got really moralistic and stuffy, and "Traitor" was a total refutation of that approach. It's the darkest "Star Wars" story ever written, but it serves a positive ... 2. "Star Wars" The one that started it all is a silly, not-particularly-well-thought-out movie, but it's tight as hell and covers all the ground it needs to. It establishes a completely new universe so casually, making it ... 1. "The Empire Strikes Back" The lesson J.J. Abrams and friends should have learned from "The Empire Strikes Back" widely considered the best "Star Wars" movie, is that you don't make a"Star Wars" movie that stands the tes...

(Tap photo and swipe to view gallery)