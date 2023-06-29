As Donald Trump continues to face fallout from recently leaked audio of him seemingly showing off classified documents, Mika Brzezinski isn’t so sure that he didn’t create that fallout personally. During Thursday’s episode, the “Morning Joe” host suggested that it might’ve been Trump himself who leaked the audio.

Brzezinski’s theory came in response to Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie saying on CNN Wednesday night that Trump “will lie about anything,” adding that “there’s nobody in America who believes” Trump’s excuse that he didn’t hand over the boxes because he had personal belongings in them.

Brzezinski reminded viewers that Christie worked closely with Trump and as a result, is pretty well-informed on how he operates. But, she also recalled her own experiences with the now-twice-indicted former president, and added a new suggestion.

“Having watched him closely as well at times, and having had known him; the possibility that he and his team released the audio, there’s always that, and I’ll tell you why,” Brzezinski said. “It’s part of his process of desensitizing the public to something that is shocking. This is something Donald Trump does well, and then festers on the anger of it to play in the court of public opinion.”

She added that the court of public opinion may not matter in actual legal proceedings, but it certainly does when you’re running for president.

“When you’re running for the presidency, and you have indictments coming at you, the only way you can get out of jail is to be president,” she said. “So, in a way, he’s running for his get-out-of-jail-free card. And you see him, as Chris Christie said, constantly rationalizing things, lying about them.”

You can watch the full discussion from “Morning Joe” in the video above.