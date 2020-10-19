Go Pro Today

‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Tear Apart Trump’s ‘Very Medieval’ View of Science (Video)

“If you listened to science, Donald, 220,00 people wouldn’t be dead right now,” says Joe Scarborough

| October 19, 2020 @ 7:36 AM

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” tore apart President Donald Trump and his “very medieval” view of science on Monday.

First, the morning show rolled a clip of Dr. Anthony Fauci on “60 Minutes” explaining the anti-science sentiment in America. Then came a clip of Trump at a rally mocking Democratic nominee Joe Biden saying he’d listen to scientists’ advice on battling COVID-19.

“If I’d listened totally to the scientists, we would right now have a country that would be in a massive depression,” said Trump.

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski said Trump was making Fauci’s point for him — the U.S. entered a pandemic-driven recession — while Joe Scarborough said the two clips illustrated a primary contrast in America.

“One of them actually is based on science and centuries of study, on education, on knowledge, on the very things that got us — I’m serious here — got us out of medieval times, got us out of the Middle Ages. The Age of Enlightenment, the age of reason, the age of science and medicine and learning versus Donald Trump’s very medieval view of the world … Yes, if you had listened to science, Donald, 220,000 people wouldn’t be dead right now,” Scarborough said.

Brzezinski agreed, saying, “That’s a fact.”

Scarborough went on to point out that the disinterest in science has trickled down into the American population, too, where a number of his own friends still believe the coronavirus pandemic is a “hoax.”

Watch the entire review of the science — and opposition to it — above, via MSNBC.

