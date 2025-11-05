‘Morning Joe’ Says Election Night Was ‘As Big as It Gets’ for Democrats: Trump Is ‘On His Ass’ | Video

Democrats swept Tuesday’s midterm elections, including the New York City mayoral race, and according to the hosts of “Morning Joe,” President Trump was largely knocked “on his ass” because of it.

In addition to Zohran Mamdani becoming New York City’s next mayor, Abigail Spanberger flipped Vriginia blue and became the state’s first female governor, Prop 50 passed in California, Pennsylvania voters retained their 5-2 Democratic majority in the state’s Supreme Court, and more. So, when “Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski called Tuesday a “big night” for Democrats on Wednesday morning, Joe Scarborough quickly corrected her.

“It was a huge night for Democrats. It was a massive, massive night for Democrats,” he said. “I’ve been through a lot of these elections off off year, and this is as big as it gets.”

Scarborough was also quick to point out that it isn’t uncommon to see a party win big in one year, only to be handed a decisive lost the next. That’s why, he said, he’s been trying to warn people in Washington that they’re being “too extreme.”

“They couldn’t help themselves. And man, they learned what we try to tell people in White Houses over, and over, and over again,” he said. “You don’t buy the place, you rent it. And if you go too fast, voters will knock you on your ass immediately. And that’s what happened yesterday.”

“Yeah, I’d say he’s on his ass,” former senator Claire McCaskill agreed.

McCaskill added that Tuesday sent a “strong message” particularly from states where Democrats typically struggle, like in Georgia.

Scarborough then essentially offered an “I told you so” to people who have been worried about the future of Democracy in the United States thanks to Trump’s attempts to undermine it.

“No, it’s not the end of democracy. There’s always another election. There’s another election for people who become too arrogant and think that they own the office they were elected to. And here we are,” Scarborough said.

“There’s something unbelievably beautiful about this, something — we will talk about later — unbelievably American about this, that it was one year ago that Donald Trump, on this day, beat Kamala Harris, and now begins page two,” he continued.

