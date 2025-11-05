Proposition 50 Passes in California, Approving Gavin Newsom’s Plan to Gerrymander Districts

Californians voted in favor of Proposition 50, an amendment that allows temporary changes to Congressional district maps as a response to partisan redistricting in Texas.

CNN and AP News called in favor of the ballot measure at 8 p.m. PT on Tuesday, right as polls closed in the Golden State.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom championed Prop. 50 at length heading into Election Day, repeatedly noting it was the best way to combat President Trump’s power grab in Texas, where similar gerrymandering tactics have been executed.

“California and Californians have been uniquely targeted by the Trump Administration, and we are not going to sit idle while they command Texas and other states to rig the next election to keep power — pursuing more extreme and unpopular policies,” the governor noted back in August. “This proposal would give Californians a choice to fight back — and bring much needed accountability and oversight to the Trump Administration.”

Newsom and other California leaders have touted Prop. 50 as a “direct response” to Texas redrawing Congressional district lines, giving them five more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Per the CADem site, “Proposition 50 proposes new lines for many of California’s 52 congressional districts, which would negate the five Republican seats drawn by Texas.”

And so, Prop. 50 cancels out Texas’ newly acquired seats, helping Democrats tackle the Trump administration’s MAGA agenda head on.

In addition to Newsom, former President Barack Obama, Sen. Alex Padilla, Sen. Adam Schiff, Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all endorsed the proposition before Election Day.

Yet — in addition to President Trump and Vice President JD Vance — former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger voiced his disapproval of Prop. 50, calling it “a big scam.”

During an appearance on “Real Time With Bill Maher” last month, Schwarzenegger accused Prop. 50 of ripping “away the power that the people in California have” and giving “it back to the politicians.”

“We fought that for too long. Let’s not do that,” he said at the time. “Let’s be a good example. Let the Democrats outperform the Republicans, and therefore, because of their performance, win and get the House back.”