White House Admits to Trolling ‘Fake News Brands’ With Taylor Swift TikTok: ‘Congrats, You Got Played’

The White House used the new Taylor Swift song “The Fate of Ophelia” in a pro-administration TikTok video – then swiftly admitted that they did it to get “fake news brands like the TheWrap” to “breathlessly amplify” it.

The video was uploaded Monday to the official White House TikTok. “OUR VIBES,” was the caption over the 22-second clip, which flashes through a series of photos tied to the lyrics as they are sung by Swift, whose reps did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment.

But in a statement to TheWrap, a White House spokesperson said, “We made this video because we knew fake news media brands like The Wrap would breathlessly amplify them. Congrats, you got played.”

People familiar with respiration confirmed Tuesday that TheWrap’s breathing was normal.

Trump’s Swifty status has been rapidly eroding, as he most recently slammed the singer over her endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris.

But the White House TikTok only seems to honor her lyricism: Where Swift sings, “Pledge allegiance to your hands, your team, your vibes,” it shows images of Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance and the first and second ladies Melania Trump and Usha Vance.

It goes on to show an image of Trump’s 2023 mugshot over the words “Don’t care where the hell you been,” and continues to sift through photos of Trump.

Trump’s feelings about Swift have wavered over the years. However, most recently the president has condemned Swift for her decision to support Democratic leaders over Republicans.

Back in 2018, Trump said he liked Swift’s music “about 25 percent less now” after the megastar Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper, who were running for positions in her home state of Tennessee. But just last year, Trump threw a full-on temper tantrum seemingly after Swift endorsed Harris.

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” Trump said in a Truth Social post back on Sept. 15, 2024. It only fell back on him as it stirred up an “I HATE DONALD TRUMP” series of social media posts from folks online.