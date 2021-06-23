‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Laugh at Reports Trump Tried to Stop ‘SNL’ From Parodying Him (Video)

The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” could not stop laughing Wednesday while discussing a Tuesday report that former president Donald Trump wanted the government to stop “Saturday Night Live” from making fun of him.

“This is really unbelievable,” observed co-host Mika Brzezinski.

According to a Daily Beast article published Tuesday, Trump didn’t just want the Federal Communications Commission to probe “SNL” — where Alec Baldwin played him for years — for lampooning his single-term administration. He asked his advisers and lawyers if the Department of Justice could somehow intervene on his behalf, too.

The report noted he also wondered whether the court system could do something about the late-night shows’ jabs at him. And while that might sound like serious overreach (Editors note: Trump, nor any other president, would have the power to do this), one of the Beast’s anonymous sources said, “It was more annoying than alarming, to be honest with you.”

Trump denied the report on Tuesday, offering a lengthy statement that really got Joe Scarborough and the “Morning Joe” crew laughing.

“The story that I asked the Department of Justice to go after ratings-challenged (without Trump!) Saturday Night Live, and other late-night Losers, is total Fake News. It was fabricated, there were no sources, and yet the Lamestream Media goes with it. I did say, however, that Alec Baldwin has no talent, certainly when it comes to imitating me. The one who had what it took was Darrell Hammond. With all of that being said, however, I do believe that the 100% one-sided shows should be considered an illegal campaign contribution from the Democrat Party, hard to believe I got 75 million votes (the most of any sitting President) despite all of that, together with a very Fraudulent Election. 2024 or before!” he wrote.

Watch above, via MSNBC, to see the mirthful panel reaction as Brzezinski read the statement.