MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” panel was plainly disgusted Monday with President Donald Trump’s joke about a violent break-in at the home of Nancy and Paul Pelosi, a moment that his supporters found worthy of a hearty laugh.

“Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough said Trump’s speech on Friday included “some of the most unhinged things that he’s ever said.”

“He mocked and ridiculed Paul Pelosi,” Scarborough said. “Laughed about it, told jokes about it, and the sickness was, of course, that he’s mocking and ridiculing an 82-year-old man that has a break-in at his house and had a hammer slammed into his head.”

Trump made the comments Friday at the California Republican Party Convention. Paul Pelosi was viciously attacked in the couple’s San Francisco last year.

“The sickest part is the crowd was laughing along to the joke,” Scarborough said.

“Here in Donald Trump’s Republican Party. An 82-year-old man having his home broken into by just a deranged attacker, and then getting hit in the head repeatedly by a hammer,” said Scarborough. “That’s first of all a politician’s punch line. But again, to show me how sick this MAGA crowd has gotten, they’re laughing in the audience.”

“Morning Joe” then played a clip from Trump’s speech in which he said “And we’ll stand up to crazy Nancy Pelosi who ruined San Francisco. How’s your husband doing by the way?”

“The Republican Party, they’re laughing,” replied Scarborough with disgust.

“This is the front runner and people in the audience think this is hilarious,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

“It doesn’t look very American,” Brzezinski continued. “There are other countries that this might look like but there’s a cult-like sense here and definitely an authoritarian one.”

Trump is “now so desperate to heat up the temperature, up the calls for political violence, that he’s mocking and ridiculing an 82-year-old man getting beaten up and the audience is laughing along,” said Scarborough.

Brzezinski noted that Trump “has sort of brought this party down.”

“These were the same truth-tellers that were calling up, whispering, you know there’s more to it. Paul Pelosi was a gay lover with this guy,” said Scarborough.

“Rotten to the core,” added Brzezinski.

