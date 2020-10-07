‘Morning Joe’ Lights Up Trump’s Stimulus Flip-Flop: ‘Is That the Art of the Deal?’ (Video)
The president released conflicting tweets about a possible stimulus Tuesday, causing the stock market to sink
Lindsey Ellefson | October 7, 2020 @ 6:27 AM
Last Updated: October 7, 2020 @ 6:28 AM
The “Morning Joe” hosts tore into President Donald Trump Wednesday for his Tuesday tweets about a possible second round of stimulus checks.
“Is that the ‘Art of the Deal?'” quipped Mika Brzezinski after explaining that on Tuesday, Trump tweeted he wanted all stimulus negotiations halted until after the election, causing the stock market to dive 376 points (or 1.3%).
After that, he tweeted urging the passage of a stimulus bill so he could send the checks out “immediately.”
“Just staggering. Almost impossible to comprehend and try to figure out what the strategy is here. Seemingly not answerable,” she said. “We have 212,000 deaths from the coronavirus and an economy that is struggling and people that are out of work, people that are desperate just to get through the week, and they are waiting on Washington to figure out what the next coronavirus relief package will be.”
“There’s absolutely no political justification for the President of the United States in the midst of a severe economic downturn — with the Fed chairman warning that we could face disastrous consequences next year if another stimulus bill is not passed — to brag about being the person solely responsible for stopping stimulus relief,” said host Joe Scarborough.
On Wednesday morning, Trump indicated he was willing to proceed, tweeting at Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, “Move Fast, I Am Waiting To Sign!”
Check out the president’s tweet below and watch the “Morning Joe” clip above, via MSNBC.
12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.
Getty Images
On Jan. 24, the president was sure "it will all work out well." He even personally thanked China's President Xi.
Twitter
On March 18, he assured us that he "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously."
Twitter
On May 24, he said mail-in ballots would create a "rigged election... Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"
Twitter
On May 25, he claimied "great reviews" on his handling of COVID-19, "sometimes referred to as the China Virus."
Twitter
Here's a gem from May 28: "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"
Twitter
On June 15, he complained that the "Far Left Fake News Media" is trying to "Covid Shame us on our big Rallies." This topic came up again few months later, at the first presidential debate, when Trump bragged that there has been "no negative effect" from his 35,000-40,000 person, largely-maskless, mid-pandemic outdoor rallies.
Twitter
Months before the U.S. deaths surpassed 200,000, Trump tweeted on June 25, "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World."
Twitter
On July 5, Trump was still blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to "massive testing" and that death numbers are down "low and steady," whatever that means.
Twitter
On July 6, Trump lamented that the "Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%." In September, the country reached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Twitter
Eight days after wearing a mask in public for the first time, he declared that "many people say that it is very Patriotic" to wear a mask on July 20.
Twitter
This one is particularly ironic. On Sept. 3, Trump criticized "Sleepy Joe Hiden'" for sitting back "in his basement and criticizes every move we make on the China Virus. DOING GREAT JOB!"
Twitter
On Sept. 18, Trump bragged that he had done "an incredible job" with the "China virus" than Biden did with the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Twitter
1 of 13
The President and first lady tested positive for the virus Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.