Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough had a hard time considering that former President Donald Trump may have used the backs of classified documents to write to-do lists for his former assistant.

The hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Tuesday unpacked an ABC News report, which cited multiple sources familiar with the statements of the assistant, named Molly Michael.

“It is so unbelievable that it’s so hard not to crack a smile. It’s so unbelievably stupid,” Brzezinski said. “At the same time, this woman has turned the information over to the FBI and she’s probably in a very serious situation. I don’t want to make light of it.”

“She is in a serious situation,” Scarborough replied. “It’s gone from tragedy to farce. It is a tragedy.”

As told to ABC, Michael received “requests or taskings from Trump that were written on the back of notecards, and she later recognized those notecards as sensitive White House materials.”

“Wasn’t this the same guy that said Hillary [Clinton] should be locked up because of an email with a couple of classified documents?” Scarborough added.” And he’s writing to-do notes on classified documents and handing them to staff?”

Scarborough joked that Brzezinski writes her to-do lists on his arm, or, if it’s a big enough task, on his forehead. He later referred to Trump as “Mr. Obstruction,” and said, “He keeps doing it, he keeps lying.”

“There are so many people out there that have served this country in the military, in the State Department, in the DOD in Congress, that understood exactly what they could and could not do,” Scarborough added. “He has breached that code of conduct so many times. This is just the latest, most egregious and one of the most reckless examples.”

The co-hosts also heard from Elise Jordan, a political analyst who formerly worked in the government and the State Department.