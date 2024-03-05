“Morning Joe” hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough and commentator and “How the Right Lost Its Mind” author Charlie Sykes watched incredulously while playing clips from Donald Trump campaign rallies over the weekend that showed the former president appearing lost for words, mixing up Joe Biden and Barack Obama and referring to the country Argentina as “a great guy.”

After wrapping the montage of consistent speech gaffes, Sykes determined Trump to be “deranged, demented and pathetic” and that he “looks lost.”

Scarborough began the Monday segment by playing back a series of clips of Trump from rallies in North Carolina and Virginia where the GOP candidate said Argentina is “a big Trump guy. He loves Trump,” and added, “I took his call. Anybody that loves me, I like them.”

Trump had earlier mentioned Argentina’s president, Nicolás Maduro, by name, but in connection with Venezuela. He struggled to pronounce the name of the South American country. In another speech, Trump said he had spoken with the leader of the Taliban, who, he said, called him, “your highness.”

“He’s reading teleprompters and his mind still blanks out,” Scarborough said, pointing to occasions where Trump mixed up Obama and Biden. “It’s just so pathetic and sad. It’s a sad scene, to me, to see someone up on stage and blanking out.”

Scarborough continued, calling the 77-year-old politician as “an old man who is losing his ability to communicate.”

“Unfortunately, I’m not a psychiatrist,” Sykes chimed in. “What’s on display is, OK, Joe Biden is old, but the other guy is deranged, demented and pathetic, as you point out — not to mention, dangerous. And this is on display.”

The pundit then reflected on Trump being named the likely Republican presidential nominee over Nikki Haley as results for Super Tuesday come in later this week.

“As we’re sitting here talking about this, we’re less than 48 hours away from that guy clinching the Republican presidential nomination. The Republicans have one last out and they’re not going to take it,” he lamented. “They look at this guy — this is the extraordinary thing, is that Republicans look at him — and I don’t have to repeat all of the things, you know, he’s been found viable for rape, he’s facing 91 felony charges — you have this gaseous malice that you get from these gaffe-filled speeches, and they’re looking at him like, ‘Yeah, we’d like four more years of that.’”

“If there’s any upside here, it will be that Joe Biden can say, ‘Yeah, I’m old, I’m very stiff when I walk. But this guy is also old and he’s crazy and he’s dangerous and he is incoherent,’” Sykes added.

March 5 is Super Tuesday, in which 15 states — Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia — hold primaries in the presidential election.

Watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the video above.