‘Morning Joe’ Hosts Aghast After Trump’s Chief of Staff Says ‘We’re Not Going to Control the Pandemic’ (Video)

The “Morning Joe” hosts compared White House chief of staff Mark Meadow’s weekend declaration that the White House isn’t “going to control the pandemic” to some of the greatest surrenders in history.
“So, we’re not going to control the pandemic?” asked co-host Mika Brzezinski the clip of Meadows’ declaration played, along with a graphic of the latest COVID-19 death tally: 226,435.
“I guess you could have MacArthur on the U.S.S. Missouri accepting the surrender of the Japanese, or Roberto Duran — in his second fight with Sugar Ray Leonard in 1980 — throwing up his arms and saying ‘no mas’ … with 226,000 people dead, this is where it ends,” Joe Scarborough responded, naming major historial defeats.
“This is where the White House’s response to the pandemic ends, with them finally — after six, seven, eight months of lying to the American people and making matters much worse — finally just giving up and saying, ‘We can’t control the pandemic,’ when, of course, you can control the pandemic,” he added.
Scarborough then expressed concern for the elderly and frustration that they continue to take the brunt of the virus’ deadly effects: “I guess younger people who want to be lied to — who love to be lied to — who will look at conspiracy theories that claim that all of this is just like the flu, they can say what they want to say, but they know they’re liars.”
As they have for weeks, the two slammed President Donald Trump for continuing to hold re-election campaign rallies around the country amid the pandemic and flouting social distancing and masking recommendations.
12 Trump Tweets About the Coronavirus That Are Super Awkward Right Now (Photos)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.
Getty Images
On Jan. 24, the president was sure "it will all work out well." He even personally thanked China's President Xi.
Twitter
On March 18, he assured us that he "always treated the Chinese Virus very seriously."
Twitter
On May 24, he said mail-in ballots would create a "rigged election... Trying to use Covid for this Scam!"
Twitter
On May 25, he claimied "great reviews" on his handling of COVID-19, "sometimes referred to as the China Virus."
Twitter
Here's a gem from May 28: "All over the World the CoronaVirus, a very bad 'gift' from China, marches on. Not good!"
Twitter
On June 15, he complained that the "Far Left Fake News Media" is trying to "Covid Shame us on our big Rallies." This topic came up again few months later, at the first presidential debate, when Trump bragged that there has been "no negative effect" from his 35,000-40,000 person, largely-maskless, mid-pandemic outdoor rallies.
Twitter
Months before the U.S. deaths surpassed 200,000, Trump tweeted on June 25, "Coronavirus deaths are way down. Mortality rate is one of the lowest in the World."
Twitter
On July 5, Trump was still blaming the rise in COVID-19 cases to "massive testing" and that death numbers are down "low and steady," whatever that means.
Twitter
On July 6, Trump lamented that the "Lamestream Fake News Media REFUSE to say that China Virus deaths are down 39%." In September, the country reached 200,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
Twitter
Eight days after wearing a mask in public for the first time, he declared that "many people say that it is very Patriotic" to wear a mask on July 20.
Twitter
This one is particularly ironic. On Sept. 3, Trump criticized "Sleepy Joe Hiden'" for sitting back "in his basement and criticizes every move we make on the China Virus. DOING GREAT JOB!"
Twitter
On Sept. 18, Trump bragged that he had done "an incredible job" with the "China virus" than Biden did with the Swine flu pandemic in 2009.
Twitter
1 of 13
The President and first lady tested positive for the virus Friday
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, which makes looking back on some of his tweets over the past 10 months pretty... ironic.