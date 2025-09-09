‘Morning Joe’ Slams Trump’s ‘Democratic Hoax’ Epstein Defense, Cites Conservative-Owned WSJ | Video

“Morning Joe” noted that the outlet that has been consistently breaking news on Donald Trump’s relationship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein despite the president’s claims of a “Democrat hoax” is conservative media tycoon Rupert Murdoch’s Wall Street Journal.

Host Joe Scarborough lambasted Trump’s claims on Tuesday’s episode, noting the Journal’s persistence in revealing new aspects of Trump and Epstein’s questionable dynamics.

The Wall Street Journal was the first outlet to report on Trump’s sexually suggestive letter to Epstein for the latter’s 50th birthday in 2003, prompting a $10 billion libel lawsuit from the president. On Monday, WSJ published a photo of the letter in full on Monday after the House Oversight Committee obtained a copy of it from Epstein’s estate.

“It is now, again, safely, the most conservative, the most powerful conservative media organization on the planet – they are the ones who have broken this story,” Scarborough said. “They are the ones who have continued reporting on this story. It is Rupert Murdoch’s own conservative media empire that is running this, not Democrats, not a Democratic hoax, not a left-wing CBS News edit or whatever they would want to say.”

Still, the White House has repeatedly tried to claim the signature on the letter is a forgery, highlighting recent examples of Trump’s signature. Trump also claimed on Tuesday that the issue was a “dead issue.”

But letters from the same time period as the Epstein letter showed signatures that matched Trump’s, which the Journal highlighted in its Monday report.

“This is straight out of the Murdoch empire, all of it,” Scarborough said.

You can watch the full “Morning Joe” segment in the clip below.