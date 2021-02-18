As expected, New Line’s upcoming “Mortal Kombat” film has taken the video game’s trademark violent deaths (aka fatalities) to the next level. Watch the gratuitously gruesome red-band trailer below.

“Mortal Kombat” will be released simultaneously in theatres and on HBO MAX on April 16.

“Mortal Kombat” is based on the popular video game franchise and is directed by Simon McQuoid. The film stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks and Ludi Lin, with Chin Han, Joe Taslim and Hiroyuki Sanada. The film is about Earth’s greatest champions who are called upon to fight the enemies of the Outworld in a tournament for the fate of the planet. The original film adaptation of “Mortal Kombat” hit screens in 1995 and was followed with a sequel, “Mortal Kombat: Annihilation,” in 1997. The screenplay was written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo.

Also Read: Simon McQuoid in Talks to Direct 'Mortal Kombat' Reboot

The screenplay was written by Greg Russo and Dave Callaham, from a story by Oren Uziel and Greg Russo. James Wan, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, E. Bennett Walsh are the producers. Executive producers are Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Victoria Palmeri, Michael Clear, Jeremy Stein, and Lawrence Kasanoff.

The synopsis for “Mortal Kombat” is as follows:

From New Line Cinema comes the explosive new cinematic adventure “Mortal Kombat,” inspired by the blockbuster video game franchise, which most recently enjoyed the most successful video game launch in its history, Mortal Kombat 11. In “Mortal Kombat,” MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage–or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana–the immense power from within his soul–in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Check out the red-band trailer for “Mortal Kombat”: