The upcoming “Mortal Kombat” reboot may be a little more serious and gritty, but it could not go without an updated take on “Techno Syndrome,” the iconic theme music from the ’90s games and the original film.

Composer Benjamin Wallfisch has written an EDM remix of the original song titled “Techno Syndrome 2021,” and we’re here to tell you, it’s a banger. Listen to it above.

“Techno Syndrome 2021” — which includes the arcade game’s “Test Your Might” and echoing “MORTAL KOMBAT” wail — is the first single off the upcoming “Mortal Kombat” original soundtrack from WaterTower Music. The soundtrack releases April 16, one week before the New Line Cinema film hits theaters.

Also Read: 'Mortal Kombat': All Fatality, No Friendship in Trailer for Upcoming Reboot (Video)

Wallfisch is a Golden Globe, Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer who has worked on the “IT” films, “Shazam!” and “Blade Runner: 2049” alongside Hans Zimmer. The track is an updated take on the original first written by The Immortals, and it was produced and performed by Wallfisch and mastered by Tom Norris (Skrillex, Lady Gaga, Zedd).

Wallfisch intended “Techno Syndrome 2021” as an homage to the music, fans and the enduring legacy of “Mortal Kombat,” and he worked closely with the film’s director Simon McQuoid on both the score and the remix.

“Ben and I both knew that we needed to use the classic Immortals track ‘Techno Syndrome’ as source material for the entire score of ‘Mortal Kombat.’ But along with that we knew that an updated elevated version of the song also needed to be created,” McQuoid said in a statement. “And Ben certainly delivered, I am so excited by this new 2021 version of the track, when I first heard it, it blew my mind. Actually, Ben kind of blew my mind on a daily basis through the making of this film, so we can all thank Benjamin Wallfisch for his genius and passion in creating ‘Techno Syndrome 2021.’

Also Read: How Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Became 1930s-Style Tunesmiths for 'Mank'

“When I was invited to come on board ‘Mortal Kombat,’ I was very aware of the responsibility that comes with scoring a franchise so deeply embedded in pop culture and with such a passionate fanbase,” Wallfisch added. “My first question was what can we do with ‘Techno Syndrome,’ a piece of music so much part of the DNA of the game and the original movies? What motifs could be reinvented and blown up to a full-scale symphonic sound world in the score, and might there be room for a full reinvention of the whole song as an EDM single in 2021? A huge thank you to The Immortals for giving us their blessing to reimagine their classic track in this way, as a celebration of the world of Mortal Kombat and its fans, and of the uplifting power of Electronic Dance Music, which the original did so much to light the fuse of 30 years ago.”

The soundtrack also has the composer’s own themes for such characters as Lord Raiden, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Cole Young, Shang Tsung, Liu Kang and Kung Lao, among others, and epic battle themes from the film, including “Kano v Reptile” and “Sub-Zero v Cole Young.”