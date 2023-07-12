‘Mortal Kombat 2’ Producer Teases Stan Lee-Style Cameo for Game Series’ Co-Creator

“Mortal Kombat 2” producer Todd Garner and “Mortal Kombat” co-creator Ed Boon have seemingly teased the latter’s involvement with the upcoming sequel film.

Though neither party detailed specifically what Boon was up to, the duo hinted that he’s in Australia, where “Mortal Kombat 2” is filming — potentially to shoot a cameo.

Boon referenced his “kameo” in a vague tweet (kameo being the “Mortal Kombat” universe’s spelling of the word “cameo,” since swapping “c” with “k” is a recurring style choice of the franchise).

Speaking of Kameos 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hZu2f82oJ8 — Ed Boon down under 🇦🇺 (@noobde) July 12, 2023

Garner then quote-tweeted him, saying “But wait, (some of) the fans say you aren’t involved…”

But wait, (some of) the fans say you aren’t involved… https://t.co/kqBLwRgG2N — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) July 12, 2023

It’s unknown what the actual extent of Boon’s involvement is, outside of the hint that he’ll make some sort of appearance in the film.

Representatives for New Line Cinema did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

It’s significant that the game franchise’s co-creator, Boon, may get the same treatment that Stan Lee got via his multitude of appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which served as an ongoing nod to one of the men behind many of the comic books we know today. When they began, Lee’s appearances were a novelty. Now, it seems the gesture of recognizing original creators when making adaptations is gaining traction, with Boon possibly being teed up to receive a big-screen nod.

“Mortal Kombat” isn’t just relying on the upcoming film sequel to keep itself in the cultural conversation. A new game, “Mortal Kombat 1,” (which really serves as “Mortal Kombat 12,” since “Mortal Kombat 11” was the franchise’s previous entry) is on the way. It arrives Sept. 19 on all major platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X & S, Nintendo Switch and PC. The standard edition will cost $70, but if you spend more you can snag the premium edition or “Kollector’s Edition,” both of which contain additional goodies beyond the base game.