’90s James Corden Did the Worst ‘Mortal Kombat’ Theme Song VO (Video)

James Corden tested his might — and his voiceover mettle — last night, when the CBS late-night host played a ’90s version of himself laying down the vocals for that “Mortal Kombat” techno track.

At first, he got the lyrics right — but the energy was way off. Then the delivery was terrible.

And then, following some direct direction from his producer, Corden fully blanked on the words. It’s one line, dude — check the poster directly behind you. Or the one to the right of you. Or the lyrics sheet on the music stand in front of you. Or literally just commit two words totaling 12 letters to memory.

Finally, Corden got it right. And then he destroyed the place.

Fatality.

Watch the video above.

For the 2021 “Mortal Kombat” movie reboot, composer Benjamin Wallfisch wrote an EDM (electronic dance music) remix of the original song titled “Techno Syndrome 2021.”

It’s a banger — listen to it here.

“Techno Syndrome 2021,” which includes the arcade game’s “Test Your Might” and echoing “MORTAL KOMBAT” wail — you know, the one that Corden was trying to lay down — is the first single off the “Mortal Kombat” original soundtrack from WaterTower Music. The soundtrack released on April 16, one week before the New Line Cinema film came out.

Wallfisch is a Golden Globe, Emmy and Grammy-nominated composer who has worked on the “IT” films, “Shazam!” and “Blade Runner: 2049” alongside Hans Zimmer. The track is an updated take on the original first written by The Immortals, and it was produced and performed by Wallfisch and mastered by Tom Norris (Skrillex, Lady Gaga, Zedd).

The “Mortal Kombat” (2021) soundtrack also has Wallfisch’s own themes for characters like Lord Raiden, Sub-Zero, Sonya Blade, Cole Young, Shang Tsung, Liu Kang and Kung Lao, among others, and epic battle themes from the film, including “Kano v Reptile” and “Sub-Zero v Cole Young.”

“Mortal Kombat” is currently available in theaters and on HBO Max.