‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ and ‘Squid Game’ Lead Most-Anticipated TV Shows of December | Chart

As 2024 winds down, December is delivering a flurry of new and returning shows to keep TV enthusiasts engaged through the holiday season. According to the Whip Watch Report for December 2024, “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is leading the charge for new releases, while “Squid Game” reigns supreme among returning fan favorites. With a mix of galactic adventures, dark dramas, animated heroes, and long-awaited returns, this month’s slate offers something for everyone.

Top 5 Most-Anticipated New Shows