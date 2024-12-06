‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ and ‘Squid Game’ Lead Most-Anticipated TV Shows of December | Chart

“Creature Commandos” and “Secret Level” are also on Whip Media’s list

"Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" (Credit: Disney+)
As 2024 winds down, December is delivering a flurry of new and returning shows to keep TV enthusiasts engaged through the holiday season. According to the Whip Watch Report for December 2024, “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew” is leading the charge for new releases, while “Squid Game” reigns supreme among returning fan favorites. With a mix of galactic adventures, dark dramas, animated heroes, and long-awaited returns, this month’s slate offers something for everyone.

Top 5 Most-Anticipated New Shows

  1. Star Wars: Skeleton Crew (Dec. 3, Disney+)
    Leading the new series lineup is “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” which premiered on Disney+ on Dec.

