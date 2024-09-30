‘Matlock’ and ‘Tracker’ Lead Most Anticipated TV Shows of October 2024

As the crisp October air sets in, the television world is heating up with a host of exciting new series and returning fan favorites. According to the Whip Watch Report for October 2024, U.S. viewers are eagerly awaiting fresh takes on classic shows and some of last year’s breakout hits. Leading the most-anticipated new shows is CBS’s reboot of “Matlock,” which had a sneak preview premiere in September and settles into its regular time slot in October, while CBS’s popular procedural “Tracker” tops the list of returning series.
After years of streaming originals taking center stage, are we seeing network premieres reclaim the fall spotlight? With a lineup packed with highly anticipated network titles, perhaps U.S. audiences are signaling a new normal. One thing is for sure—this diverse slate of dramas, comedies, and thrillers promises to make October a must-watch month for TV enthusiasts.
Top 5 Most-Anticipated New Shows
- Matlock (2024) (10/17/24, CBS) The top new show on the list is none other than the reboot of “Matlock.” This reimagined version of the iconic legal drama from the 1980s and ’90s will premiere on CBS on Oct. 17. However, audiences got an early taste with a sneak peek in September, which has already received rave reviews. Fans of the original are eagerly awaiting this update, which brings a modern twist to the beloved courtroom drama. The new “Matlock” stars Kathy Bates as a brilliant, unorthodox lawyer, stepping into the role originally made famous by Andy Griffith. With its intriguing cases, sharp courtroom drama and Bates’ formidable screen presence, “Matlock” is poised to introduce the character to a new generation of viewers while keeping loyal fans excited.
- Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (10/17/24, CBS) Also debuting on CBS on Oct. 17 is “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” a spinoff of “Young Sheldon”. This sitcom dives into the comical challenges of newlyweds Georgie and Mandy, characters familiar to “Young Sheldon” fans. With a lighthearted approach to the ups and downs of marriage, the show offers relatable humor and heartwarming moments as the couple navigates the early days of wedded life.
- NCIS: Origins (10/14/24, CBS) Continuing CBS’s streak of high-profile new shows is “NCIS: Origins,” premiering on Oct. 14. This prequel series goes back to the early days of the NCIS agency, exploring its formation and the cases that shaped its future. As part of the long-running “NCIS” franchise, this show is expected to draw in a large audience of both die-hard “NCIS” fans and new viewers eager for fresh crime-solving stories. The show’s deep dive into the history of one of TV’s most successful franchises makes it a standout in this fall’s lineup.
- Happy’s Place (10/18/24, NBC) “Happy’s Place,” premiering on NBC on Oct. 18, is another highly anticipated addition to the fall schedule. This quirky comedy stars Reba McEntire as a woman who inherits her father’s bar.
- Disclaimer (10/11/24, Apple TV+) Rounding out the top five new shows is “Disclaimer,” which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Oct. 11. This psychological thriller follows a journalist who discovers that her darkest secret is being mined for a new fiction novel without her consent. Starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, “Disclaimer” brings a star-studded cast and high-stakes storytelling to the table. The show’s suspenseful premise and A-list talent have made it one of the most eagerly awaited debuts of the fall, following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August.
Top 5 Most-Anticipated Returning Shows
- Tracker (2024) (10/13/24, CBS) Topping the list of returning shows is “Tracker,” which returns for its second season on CBS on Oct. 13. This high-octane procedural centers around an elite group of detectives who specialize in finding missing persons using unconventional methods. After a breakout first season that captivated audiences with its fast-paced action and gripping mysteries, fans are eager to see what new cases await the team in Season 2.
- The Diplomat (10/31/24, Netflix) Returning on Halloween is Netflix’s political thriller “The Diplomat,” which earned critical acclaim for its sharp writing and compelling performances from Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell. The show follows a career diplomat who finds herself in the middle of an international crisis that threatens to destabilize global politics. The first season’s cliffhanger ending left fans desperate for answers, and the anticipation for the show’s second season is at an all-time high. With its blend of political intrigue, personal drama, and high stakes, “The Diplomat” is set to deliver another riveting season.
- Shrinking (10/16/24, Apple TV+) “Shrinking,” Apple TV+’s heartfelt comedy-drama, returns for its second season on Oct. 16. The show, which stars Jason Segel as a therapist struggling with his own personal issues while helping his patients, quickly became a fan favorite for its blend of humor and emotional depth.
- Outer Banks (10/10/24, Netflix) “Outer Banks,” the adventure-packed teen drama, is back for its highly anticipated fourth season on Oct. 10. The show, which follows a group of teens searching for treasure while navigating personal and social conflicts, has built a dedicated fanbase with its thrilling storylines and charismatic cast. Season 4 promises more twists, romance, and high-stakes treasure hunts, keeping fans on the edge of their seats as they follow the Pogues on their latest adventure.
- The Lincoln Lawyer (10/17/24, Netflix) “The Lincoln Lawyer” returns to Netflix on Oct. 17 for its highly anticipated third season. Based on the bestselling novels by Michael Connelly, the series follows Mickey Haller, a defense attorney who runs his practice out of the backseat of his Lincoln. With its blend of courtroom drama, legal intrigue, and personal stakes, “The Lincoln Lawyer” has built a dedicated fanbase.
