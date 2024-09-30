‘Matlock’ and ‘Tracker’ Lead Most Anticipated TV Shows of October 2024

As the crisp October air sets in, the television world is heating up with a host of exciting new series and returning fan favorites. According to the Whip Watch Report for October 2024, U.S. viewers are eagerly awaiting fresh takes on classic shows and some of last year’s breakout hits. Leading the most-anticipated new shows is CBS’s reboot of “Matlock,” which had a sneak preview premiere in September and settles into its regular time slot in October, while CBS’s popular procedural “Tracker” tops the list of returning series.

After years of streaming originals taking center stage, are we seeing network premieres reclaim the fall spotlight? With a lineup packed with highly anticipated network titles, perhaps U.S. audiences are signaling a new normal. One thing is for sure—this diverse slate of dramas, comedies, and thrillers promises to make October a must-watch month for TV enthusiasts.

Whip Media’s Watch Report: The Most Anticipated Shows of October 2024

Top 5 Most-Anticipated New Shows

Matlock (2024) (10/17/24, CBS) The top new show on the list is none other than the reboot of “Matlock.” This reimagined version of the iconic legal drama from the 1980s and ’90s will premiere on CBS on Oct. 17. However, audiences got an early taste with a sneak peek in September, which has already received rave reviews. Fans of the original are eagerly awaiting this update, which brings a modern twist to the beloved courtroom drama. The new “Matlock” stars Kathy Bates as a brilliant, unorthodox lawyer, stepping into the role originally made famous by Andy Griffith. With its intriguing cases, sharp courtroom drama and Bates’ formidable screen presence, “Matlock” is poised to introduce the character to a new generation of viewers while keeping loyal fans excited. Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (10/17/24, CBS) Also debuting on CBS on Oct. 17 is “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage,” a spinoff of “Young Sheldon”. This sitcom dives into the comical challenges of newlyweds Georgie and Mandy, characters familiar to “Young Sheldon” fans. With a lighthearted approach to the ups and downs of marriage, the show offers relatable humor and heartwarming moments as the couple navigates the early days of wedded life. NCIS: Origins (10/14/24, CBS) Continuing CBS’s streak of high-profile new shows is “NCIS: Origins,” premiering on Oct. 14. This prequel series goes back to the early days of the NCIS agency, exploring its formation and the cases that shaped its future. As part of the long-running “NCIS” franchise, this show is expected to draw in a large audience of both die-hard “NCIS” fans and new viewers eager for fresh crime-solving stories. The show’s deep dive into the history of one of TV’s most successful franchises makes it a standout in this fall’s lineup. Happy’s Place (10/18/24, NBC) “Happy’s Place,” premiering on NBC on Oct. 18, is another highly anticipated addition to the fall schedule. This quirky comedy stars Reba McEntire as a woman who inherits her father’s bar. Disclaimer (10/11/24, Apple TV+) Rounding out the top five new shows is “Disclaimer,” which will premiere on Apple TV+ on Oct. 11. This psychological thriller follows a journalist who discovers that her darkest secret is being mined for a new fiction novel without her consent. Starring Cate Blanchett and directed by Alfonso Cuarón, “Disclaimer” brings a star-studded cast and high-stakes storytelling to the table. The show’s suspenseful premise and A-list talent have made it one of the most eagerly awaited debuts of the fall, following its premiere at the Venice Film Festival in August.

Top 5 Most-Anticipated Returning Shows