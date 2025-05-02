‘Murderbot’ and ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Lead the Most Anticipated TV Shows of May 2025

As the weather heats up, so does the competition for viewers’ attention. May arrives with a wave of high-profile premieres, blending breakout debuts with the return of fan-favorite series across platforms. From prestige sci-fi and psychological thrillers to bold reboots and expanded universes, this month’s lineup is packed with potential summer sizzlers as the season heats up.

Whip Media’s latest Whip Watch Report — powered by U.S. audience data from our TV Time app — reveals the most anticipated new and returning shows premiering in May. These are the titles viewers are most excited to watch next.

Top New TV Shows to Watch

Murderbot (Apple TV+, May 16)

Based on Martha Wells’ award-winning novellas, “Murderbot” is an American science fiction action comedy that follows a self-aware security android who’s hacked its own governor module and would rather binge-watch soap operas than follow human orders.