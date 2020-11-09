Russo Brothers’ ‘Mosul’ Trailer Shows Iraqi Cops Taking on ISIS (Video)

We’ve seen plenty of movies about American soldiers taking on terrorists overseas, but in “Mosul,” a run-and-gun, high-octane action film produced by “Avengers” directors the Russo Brothers, the Iraqi cops are the ones defending their homeland from ISIS.

“Iraq without Saddam, without Westerners, without terrorists, we need every bullet,” lead actor Suhail Dabbach says in the “Mosul” trailer. “We are the good guys.”

“Mosul,” which is entirely in Arabic, is produced by Anthony and Joe Russo from director and writer Matthew Michael Carnahan, and the film will debut on Netflix on November 26.

It’s a story about an inexperienced Iraqi cop who is rescued by and joins up with the elite Nineveh SWAT team after ISIS takes his home in Mosul and murders his uncle. Together, he and a team of 10 brothers-in-arms embark on a dangerous guerrilla operation to wipe out an enemy base and restore order to the lawless territory, all while under constant attack.

And the trailer for “Mosul” resembles the intensity of the Russo Brothers’ “Extraction” from earlier this year with its relentless action. The film stars Suhail Dabbach, Adam Bessa and Is’haq Elias. The Russos produced with Mike Larocca, Jeremy Steckler and Dawn Ostroff. Netflix picked up the film last month from the Russo Brothers’ company AGBO.

Check out the trailer for “Mosul” here and above.