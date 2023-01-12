‘Dahmer’ Star Evan Peters Should Have Mentioned Victims in Golden Globes Speech, Victim’s Mother Says

The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer’s 17 victims isn’t happy that Evan Peters neglected to mention any of the men Dahmer killed in his Golden Globes acceptance speech. Peters won Best Actor in a Limited Series for his portrayal of the serial killer in the Netflix series “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

In his speech, Peters said, “[The show] was a difficult one to make, difficult one to watch but I sincerely hope some good came out of it.”

Shirley Hughes, the mother of aspiring model Tony Hughes, told TMZ on Thursday that acknowledging the real lives taken was the least Peters could have done, and that the omission adds to the grief for the families.

“There’s a lot of sick people around the world, and people winning acting roles from playing killers keeps the obsession going and this makes sick people thrive on the fame,” she told the outlet. “It’s a shame that people can take our tragedy and make money. The victims never saw a cent. We go through these emotions every day.”



The Ryan Murphy-produced series has drawn criticism from several family members of the victims, who have stated he never contacted them for their input or approval, a claim Murphy denies. Many have shared that seeing their own tragedy staged yet again was “re-traumatizing.”