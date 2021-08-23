‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Renewed for 3rd and Final Season at Freeform

Freeform has picked up a third and final season of “Motherland: Fort Salem,” the Disney-owned cable network announced Monday.

“Every time we get to dive back into the world of ‘Motherland: Ford Salem,’ it’s a pleasure and an honor,” series creator Eliot Laurence said in a statement. “I can’t wait to bring season three to the world. We plan to ramp up the insane stakes of the finale with an epic, scary, satisfying ride, all the while getting deeper into witch’s ancient origins. We are so grateful to Freeform for the opportunity, and to our fans — your love is palpable, wait till you see what we have in store.”

The news comes ahead of the Season 2 finale, airing Thursday.

Set in an alternate, present-day America where witches fight on behalf of the U.S. government, “Motherland: Fort Salem” follows three young women from basic training in combat magic into terrifying and thrilling early deployment. Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee star in the series.

In addition to Laurence, executive producers on the series include Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Kevin Messick, Amanda Tapping, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller.

“We’re excited to bring ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ back for a third season,” Freeform president Tara Duncan added. “I am grateful to Eliot and the entire Motherland team. They have created a truly immersive mythology that has resonated with fans since day one, and I know this last chapter will continue to deliver.”