Academy Investigating 11 Areas for Scientific and Technical Awards Consideration

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday it is taking a deeper look at 11 scientific and technical areas ahead of the Scientific and Technical Awards, which are set to take place Feb. 18, 2025.

“The Awards committee is thrilled to have a wide range of applicants representing innovation across our branches,” said Scientific and Technical Awards Committee co-chairs Darin Grant and Raymond Yeung in a statement.

“Our diverse committee of industry experts will investigate 11 areas of advancement, including character dental prosthetics, fire-protective stunt gels, and CG rendering techniques. The continued evolution of production and post-production, along with technologies that merge them, such as components of virtual production related to in-camera visual effects, highlights the evolution of motion picture workflows based on these advancements.”

After investigations in each technology category, the committee will then meet in the fall to vote on recommendations to the Academy’s Board of Governors, which will make the final awards decisions. Honorees will be presented at the Scientific and Technical awards presentation.

The film academy’s Scientific and Technical Awards Committee has begun investigations into the following 11 areas:

· Character dental prosthetics

· On-set tools for live compositing of virtual characters and environments

· In-camera visual effects rendering or playback engines

· LED processors for in-camera visual effects

· Image-based lighting for CG rendering

· Heat-protective gel for stunt performer safety

· Artist-friendly tools for constructing anatomical character simulation setups

· Final frame post process denoisers for CG rendering

· Dynamic time alignment of multiple moving microphones

· Stabilized multi-camera systems for capturing wide FOV plates

· Transportable six-degrees-of-freedom motion bases capable of supporting heavy loads

The deadline to submit additional entries is Sept. 5 at 5 p.m. PT. For rules and directions regarding submission, click here.