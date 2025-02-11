Vince Neil Was Not Aboard Fatal Mötley Crüe Private Plane Crash That Left 1 Dead in Arizona

A private plane owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil crashed while landing at the Scottsdale Airport in Arizona on Monday, but the musician was not aboard, according to his representative.

“For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane,” the singer’s rep Worrick Robinson shared. “On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane.”

“More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation,” the band’s statement continued. “Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today.”

One of the pilots died in the accident, with multiple other injuries reported, per media reports. According to TMZ, Neil’s girlfriend Rain, her friend and their dogs were reportedly all aboard the plane, but survived the crash and are recuperating at a nearby hospital.

“It appears that the left main gear failed upon landing resulting in the accident,” city spokesperson Kelli Kuester said at a Monday press conference.