‘Mouse Trap’ Competition Series in the Works at Fox

It’s “Mouse Trap”! Fox is developing a physical reality-competition series based on the Hasbro board game Mouse Trap with studio Entertainment One (eOne), TheWrap has learned.

Per its official logline, “Mouse Trap” pits contestants against one another as they navigate larger-than-life obstacles recreated from the game. Through a series of demanding challenges requiring the utmost physical and mental endurance, each episode will culminate with its final round, with the last players standing working together to steal as much cheese as possible while risking capture by the iconic Mouse Trap. The more they steal, the more money they’ll win.

Executive producers on the potential series include Tara Long, Matt Walton, Matt Prichard and Mark Herwick.

One of the first mass-produced three-dimensional board games, Moue Trap was invented by Marvin Glass and launched by toy company Ideal in 1963 as a game for two to four players. During the game, players must work together to build a Rube Goldberg-like mouse trap. But once the mouse trap has been set up, the players have to then turn on each other and try to trap their competitors’ mouse-figure game pieces under the cage before they themselves get caught, all the while collecting “cheese” tokens.

The “Mouse Trap” series joins a list of small- and big-screen projects in the works based on Hasbro games, including an animated “Clue” TV series in development at Fox and a potential “Guess Who?” game show set up at NBC. Also on the horizon are film and TV adaptations of “Dungeons & Dragons” and a scripted “Risk” TV series from “House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon.

Hasbro competitor Mattel is also working on TV adaptations of its popular games, including “Whac-A-Mole” and “Uno.”

If ordered to series at Fox, the “Mouse Trap” show would be added to the broadcast network’s long list of unscripted competition series, including “The Masked Singer,” “I Can See Your Voice,” “Crime Scene Kitchen” and “Lego Masters,” among others.