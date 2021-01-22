Daniel Craig No Time to Die James Bond Teaser

MGM

‘No Time to Die’ Sets Off Another Round of Big Movie Delays – When Will Box Office Recover?

by | January 22, 2021 @ 2:35 PM

Epidemiologists warn of delays to widespread vaccination, suggesting that other tentpoles like “Black Widow” may be the next to move

MGM on Thursday announced what has been expected for weeks: The 25th James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” is moving again from April to October 2021. That kicked off a new wave of postponements of major Hollywood titles: Universal moved Tom Hanks film “Bios” from April to August; Sony delayed five of its upcoming films, including “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” and “Peter Rabbit 2;” and Disney pushed at least three films from its spring slate, including “The King’s Man.”

For studios, the reality has set in that the coronavirus vaccine will not be rolled out quickly enough to reopen the roughly two-thirds of North American movie theaters that remain shuttered because of the pandemic. And that means holding off on unspooling any big titles to mostly dark theaters.

Jeremy Fuster

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com

